If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Sedgwick County, Kansas, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Sedgwick County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

Maize High School at Hutchinson High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 13

6:50 PM CT on October 13 Location: Hutchinson, KS

Hutchinson, KS Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 1

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Wichita North High School at Wichita East High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 13

6:55 PM CT on October 13 Location: Wichita, KS

Wichita, KS Conference: Greater Wichita City

Greater Wichita City How to Stream: Watch Here

Salina South High School at Eisenhower High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Goddard, KS

Goddard, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Goddard High School at Salina Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Salina, KS

Salina, KS Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 2

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Trinity Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Wichita, KS

Wichita, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Central High School at The Independent High School - Wichita

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Wichita, KS

Wichita, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Cheney High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Cheney, KS

Cheney, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Maize South High School at Derby High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Derby, KS

Derby, KS Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 1

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Wichita Heights High School at Bishop Carroll Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Wichita, KS

Wichita, KS Conference: Greater Wichita City

Greater Wichita City How to Stream: Watch Here

Valley Center High School at Arkansas City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Arkansas City, KS

Arkansas City, KS Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 2

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

Wichita South High School at Wichita Southeast High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Wichita, KS

Wichita, KS Conference: Greater Wichita City

Greater Wichita City How to Stream: Watch Here

