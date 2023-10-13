Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sedgwick County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Sedgwick County, Kansas, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Sedgwick County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Maize High School at Hutchinson High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Hutchinson, KS
- Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wichita North High School at Wichita East High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Conference: Greater Wichita City
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salina South High School at Eisenhower High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Goddard, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Goddard High School at Salina Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Salina, KS
- Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Trinity Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Wichita, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School at The Independent High School - Wichita
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Wichita, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Cheney High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Cheney, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maize South High School at Derby High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Derby, KS
- Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wichita Heights High School at Bishop Carroll Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Conference: Greater Wichita City
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley Center High School at Arkansas City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Arkansas City, KS
- Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wichita South High School at Wichita Southeast High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Conference: Greater Wichita City
- How to Stream: Watch Here
