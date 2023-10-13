Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Rooks County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rooks County, Kansas has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Other Games in Kansas This Week
Rooks County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Hill City High School at Stockton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Stockton, KS
- Conference: Mid-Continent
- How to Stream: Watch Here
