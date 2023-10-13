If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Reno County, Kansas, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Other Games in Kansas This Week

Reno County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

Maize High School at Hutchinson High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 13

6:50 PM CT on October 13 Location: Hutchinson, KS

Hutchinson, KS Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 1

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Pretty Prairie High School at Little River High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Little River, KS

Little River, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Haven High School at Kingman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Kingman, KS

Kingman, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Buhler High School at Rose Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Rose Hill, KS

Rose Hill, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Fairfield High School