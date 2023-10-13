Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Reno County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Reno County, Kansas, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Reno County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Maize High School at Hutchinson High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Hutchinson, KS
- Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pretty Prairie High School at Little River High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Little River, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Haven High School at Kingman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Kingman, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Buhler High School at Rose Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Rose Hill, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Fairfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Langdon, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
