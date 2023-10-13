Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pottawatomie County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football competition in Pottawatomie County, Kansas is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kansas This Week
Pottawatomie County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Onaga High School at Troy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Troy, KS
- Conference: Twin Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.