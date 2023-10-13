Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ottawa County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Ottawa County, Kansas this week. Info on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.
Other Games in Kansas This Week
Ottawa County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Bennington High School at Lincoln Jr-Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Lincoln, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Remington High School at Minneapolis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Minneapolis, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
