Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Montgomery County, Kansas? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kansas This Week
Montgomery County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Field Kindley Memorial High School at Chanute High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Chanute, KS
- Conference: Southeast Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.