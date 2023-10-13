In Meade County, Kansas, there are interesting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Information on how to stream them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kansas This Week

  • Barber County
  • Stafford County
  • Shawnee County

    • Meade County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    Spearville High School at Meade High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Meade, KS
    • Conference: Southern Plains-Iroquois
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.