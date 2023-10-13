Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Meade County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Meade County, Kansas, there are interesting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Information on how to stream them is available below.
Other Games in Kansas This Week
Meade County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Spearville High School at Meade High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Meade, KS
- Conference: Southern Plains-Iroquois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
