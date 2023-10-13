Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Marshall County, Kansas this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kansas This Week

Marshall County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

Valley Heights High School at Wabaunsee High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Alma, KS

Alma, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Axtell High School at Frankfort High School