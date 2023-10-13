We have 2023 high school football action in Lincoln County, Kansas this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

    • Lincoln County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    Bennington High School at Lincoln Jr-Sr High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Lincoln, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Victoria JrSr High School at Sylvan-Lucas Unified High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Sylvan Grove, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

