We have 2023 high school football action in Lincoln County, Kansas this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kansas This Week

Lincoln County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

Bennington High School at Lincoln Jr-Sr High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Lincoln, KS

Lincoln, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Victoria JrSr High School at Sylvan-Lucas Unified High School