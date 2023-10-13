Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jewell County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Jewell County, Kansas this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Other Games in Kansas This Week
Jewell County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Rock Hills High School at Clifton Clyde High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Clyde, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
