Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football action in Jefferson County, Kansas is on the schedule this week, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kansas This Week
Jefferson County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Royal Valley High School at Jefferson West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Meriden, KS
- Conference: Big Seven
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.