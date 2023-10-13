As action in the Winners Open nears an end, a quarterfinal is coming up for Daria Snigur versus Tamara Korpatsch. At +600, Snigur has the second-best odds to win this tournament at BT Arena.

Snigur at the 2023 Winners Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 14-22

October 14-22 Venue: BT Arena

BT Arena Location: Cluj-Napoca, Romania

Cluj-Napoca, Romania Court Surface: Hard

Snigur's Next Match

Snigur will face Korpatsch in the quarterfinals on Friday, October 20 at 7:00 AM ET, after beating Anna-Lena Friedsam in the previous round 6-0, 1-6, 6-4.

Snigur is listed at -120 to win her next match versus Korpatsch.

Snigur Stats

Snigur defeated Friedsam 6-0, 1-6, 6-4 on Wednesday in the Round of 16.

Snigur is 5-7 over the past year, with zero tournament wins.

In four tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months, Snigur has gone 3-3.

Through 12 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Snigur has played 22.0 games per match. She won 48.1% of them.

Snigur, in six matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 23.3 games per match and won 49.3% of them.

Over the past year, Snigur has been victorious in 45.0% of her return games and 48.6% of her service games.

On hard courts, Snigur, over the past 12 months, has been victorious in 48.6% of her service games and 50.0% of her return games.

