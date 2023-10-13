This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Coffey County, Kansas. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Coffey County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    Burlington High School at Osawatomie High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Osawatomie, KS
    • Conference: Pioneer
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Marmaton Valley High School at Lebo High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Lebo, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

