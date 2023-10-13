Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Coffey County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Coffey County, Kansas. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Coffey County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Burlington High School at Osawatomie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Osawatomie, KS
- Conference: Pioneer
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marmaton Valley High School at Lebo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Lebo, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
