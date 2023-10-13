High school football is on the schedule this week in Cloud County, Kansas, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kansas This Week

  • Pratt County
  • Montgomery County
  • Lincoln County
  • Jefferson County
  • Sumner County
  • Shawnee County
  • Coffey County
  • Rooks County
  • Reno County
  • McPherson County

    • Cloud County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    Rock Hills High School at Clifton Clyde High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Clyde, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Miltonvale High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Miltonvale, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.