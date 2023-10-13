Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Clark County, Kansas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kansas This Week

Clark County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

Minneola High School at Hodgeman County High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 13

6:45 PM CT on October 13 Location: Jetmore, KS

Jetmore, KS Conference: Southern Plains-Iroquois

Southern Plains-Iroquois How to Stream: Watch Here

Ashland High School at Ingalls High School