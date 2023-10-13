As play in the Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships approaches its conclusion, a quarterfinal is coming up for Aslan Karatsev against Alex de Minaur. Karatsev has +600 odds (fourth-best) to take home the trophy from Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Karatsev at the 2023 Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 14-22

October 14-22 Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum

Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Karatsev's Next Match

Karatsev has reached the quarterfinals, where he will play de Minaur on Friday, October 20 at 5:00 AM ET (after beating Zhizhen Zhang 6-3, 6-4).

Karatsev is listed at +180 to win his next match against de Minaur. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Karatsev? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Karatsev Stats

In the Round of 16, Karatsev won 6-3, 6-4 versus Zhang on Thursday.

In 21 tournaments over the past 12 months, Karatsev has yet to win a title, and his overall record is 31-22.

In 14 tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months, Karatsev has gone 14-14.

In his 53 matches over the past 12 months, across all court types, Karatsev has averaged 25.1 games.

In his 28 matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, Karatsev has averaged 23.9 games.

Over the past year, Karatsev has been victorious in 20.9% of his return games and 80.2% of his service games.

Karatsev has been victorious in 80.0% of his service games on hard courts and 19.5% of his return games over the past year.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.