Our projection model predicts the West Virginia Mountaineers will beat the Houston Cougars on Thursday, October 12 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

West Virginia vs. Houston Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction West Virginia (-2.5) Under (49.5) West Virginia 29, Houston 19

The Mountaineers have a 60.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Mountaineers are 3-1-0 against the spread this year.

In games they have played as 2.5-point favorites or more, West Virginia has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

Two Mountaineers games (out of four) have hit the over this year.

The average total for West Virginia games this season has been 52.5, three points higher than the total for this game.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 44.4% chance of a victory for the Cougars.

The Cougars is 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

Houston has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 2.5 points or more this season (0-2).

The Cougars have gone over in two of four games with a set total (50%).

The average point total for Houston this season is 7.3 points higher than this game's over/under.

Mountaineers vs. Cougars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed West Virginia 26.4 19 31 12 19.5 29.5 Houston 27.4 29.8 22.7 19 34.5 46

