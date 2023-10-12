Big 12 Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 7
Looking for information on the best bets in Big 12 play in Week 7? Our computer model likes betting on the over/under in the Kansas State vs. Texas Tech matchup, and taking Texas Tech (-1.5) over Kansas State on the spread. Find more insights on those college football games, and other options to use in a parlay, by scrolling down.
Best Week 7 Big 12 Spread Bets
Pick: Texas Tech -1.5 vs. Kansas State
- Matchup: Kansas State Wildcats at Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas Tech by 11.4 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: October 14
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: West Virginia -2.5 vs. Houston
- Matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers at Houston Cougars
- Projected Favorite & Spread: West Virginia by 10.8 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: October 12
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Iowa State +5 vs. Cincinnati
- Matchup: Iowa State Cyclones at Cincinnati Bearcats
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Cincinnati by 0.7 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: October 14
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 7 Big 12 Total Bets
Over 56.5 - Kansas State vs. Texas Tech
- Matchup: Kansas State Wildcats at Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Projected Total: 59.5 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: October 14
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Under 49.5 - West Virginia vs. Houston
- Matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers at Houston Cougars
- Projected Total: 47.9 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: October 12
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Over 52.5 - BYU vs. TCU
- Matchup: BYU Cougars at TCU Horned Frogs
- Projected Total: 53.6 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 14
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Week 7 Big 12 Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Oklahoma
|6-0 (3-0 Big 12)
|45.2 / 14.0
|506.0 / 353.7
|West Virginia
|4-1 (2-0 Big 12)
|26.4 / 19.0
|347.4 / 335.4
|Texas
|5-1 (2-1 Big 12)
|35.0 / 16.3
|486.5 / 323.3
|Kansas
|5-1 (2-1 Big 12)
|36.0 / 25.5
|433.7 / 369.8
|Iowa State
|3-3 (2-1 Big 12)
|21.8 / 21.7
|323.0 / 348.5
|Texas Tech
|3-3 (2-1 Big 12)
|34.2 / 23.0
|398.3 / 370.0
|Oklahoma State
|3-2 (1-1 Big 12)
|23.4 / 23.2
|357.2 / 371.4
|BYU
|4-1 (1-1 Big 12)
|31.0 / 22.4
|318.6 / 360.8
|Kansas State
|3-2 (1-1 Big 12)
|35.8 / 20.6
|460.2 / 352.4
|TCU
|3-3 (1-2 Big 12)
|31.3 / 22.0
|472.5 / 367.7
|Baylor
|2-4 (1-2 Big 12)
|21.7 / 30.2
|401.0 / 389.8
|Cincinnati
|2-3 (0-2 Big 12)
|30.0 / 24.0
|490.0 / 328.4
|Houston
|2-3 (0-2 Big 12)
|27.4 / 29.8
|414.0 / 405.8
|UCF
|3-3 (0-3 Big 12)
|35.0 / 27.8
|516.7 / 387.3
