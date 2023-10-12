Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Stafford County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is happening this week in Stafford County, Kansas, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Stafford County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Stafford High School at South Barber High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Kiowa, KS
- Conference: Heart of the Plains
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Skyline High School at Macksville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Macksville, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
