Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Shawnee County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Shawnee County, Kansas this week, we've got the information.
Shawnee County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Northeast Law and Public Service High School at Highland Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Topeka, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Seaman High School at Basehor-Linwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Basehor, KS
- Conference: United Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chase County High School at Cair Paravel Latin School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Topeka, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Topeka West High School at Shawnee Heights High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Tecumseh, KS
- Conference: United Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holton High School at Hayden Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Topeka, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Junction City High School at Topeka High School
- Game Time: 7:05 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Topeka, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
