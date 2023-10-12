The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Shawnee County, Kansas this week, we've got the information.

Shawnee County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Northeast Law and Public Service High School at Highland Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12

7:00 PM CT on October 12 Location: Topeka, KS

Topeka, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Seaman High School at Basehor-Linwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Basehor, KS

Basehor, KS Conference: United Kansas

United Kansas How to Stream: Watch Here

Chase County High School at Cair Paravel Latin School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Topeka, KS

Topeka, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Topeka West High School at Shawnee Heights High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Tecumseh, KS

Tecumseh, KS Conference: United Kansas

United Kansas How to Stream: Watch Here

Holton High School at Hayden Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Topeka, KS

Topeka, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Junction City High School at Topeka High School