Will Patrick Mahomes II Score a Touchdown Against the Broncos on Thursday Night Football in Week 6?
The Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos are slated to meet in a Week 6 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. Will Patrick Mahomes II find his way into the end zone in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent statistics and trends.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Think Mahomes will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Patrick Mahomes II score a touchdown against the Broncos?
Odds to score a TD this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29 if he scores a TD)
- Mahomes has 154 yards on 23 carries (30.8 ypg).
- Mahomes has not scored a rushing touchdown in five games.
Patrick Mahomes II Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|21
|39
|226
|2
|1
|6
|45
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|29
|41
|305
|2
|1
|7
|30
|0
|Week 3
|Bears
|24
|33
|272
|3
|0
|3
|28
|0
|Week 4
|@Jets
|18
|30
|203
|1
|2
|7
|51
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|31
|41
|281
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rep Patrick Mahomes II with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.