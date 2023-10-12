Marquez Valdes-Scantling has a good matchup when his Kansas City Chiefs play the Denver Broncos in Week 6 (Thursday, 8:15 PM ET). The Broncos allow 263 passing yards per game, fourth-worst in the NFL.

Valdes-Scantling's stat line shows seven grabs for 116 yards. He is averaging 23.2 yards per game, and has been targeted 11 times.

Valdes-Scantling vs. the Broncos

Valdes-Scantling vs the Broncos (since 2021): 2 GP / 24 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 24 REC YPG / REC TD Two players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Denver in the 2023 season.

The Broncos have allowed 10 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Denver has given up at least two TD receptions to three opposing players on the season.

The pass defense of the Broncos is conceding 263 yards per outing this year, which ranks 29th in the league.

The Broncos' defense ranks 32nd in the NFL by allowing 2.6 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (13 total passing TDs).

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Receiving Props vs. the Broncos

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-111)

Valdes-Scantling Receiving Insights

Valdes-Scantling has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet two times in five games this year.

Valdes-Scantling has received 5.8% of his team's 189 passing attempts this season (11 targets).

He has averaged 10.5 yards per target (116 yards on 11 targets).

Valdes-Scantling does not have a TD reception this season in five games.

Valdes-Scantling's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Vikings 10/8/2023 Week 5 2 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 10/1/2023 Week 4 2 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 9/24/2023 Week 3 2 TAR / 1 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 9/17/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 9/7/2023 Week 1 2 TAR / 2 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

