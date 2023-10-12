Justin Watson has a good matchup when his Kansas City Chiefs meet the Denver Broncos in Week 6 (Thursday, 8:15 PM ET). The Broncos allow 263 passing yards per game, fourth-worst in the NFL.

Watson has a 219-yard season thus far (43.8 yards per game). He has reeled in 10 balls on 16 targets.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Watson and the Chiefs with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watson vs. the Broncos

Watson vs the Broncos (since 2021): 2 GP / 13.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 13.5 REC YPG / REC TD Denver has given up 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Broncos have surrendered a TD pass to 10 opposing players this year.

Denver has allowed three players to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 263 passing yards per game allowed by the Broncos defense makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.

The Broncos' defense ranks 32nd in the NFL with 13 passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Watch Chiefs vs Broncos on Fubo!

Justin Watson Receiving Props vs. the Broncos

Receiving Yards: 23.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Watson with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Watson Receiving Insights

In four of five games this season, Watson has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Watson has been targeted on 16 of his team's 189 passing attempts this season (8.5% target share).

He has 219 receiving yards on 16 targets to rank sixth in NFL play with 13.7 yards per target.

Watson does not have a TD reception this season in five games.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Watson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Vikings 10/8/2023 Week 5 3 TAR / 2 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 10/1/2023 Week 4 1 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 9/24/2023 Week 3 3 TAR / 2 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 9/17/2023 Week 2 5 TAR / 3 REC / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 9/7/2023 Week 1 4 TAR / 2 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.