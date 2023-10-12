The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Johnson County, Kansas this week, we've got the information.

Johnson County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Shawnee Mission West High School at Olathe Northwest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12

Location: Olathe, KS

Conference: Sunflower

Sunflower How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Olathe East High School at Gardner Edgerton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

Location: Gardner, KS

Conference: Sunflower

Sunflower How to Stream: Watch Here

Shawnee Mission East High School at Shawnee Mission Northwest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

Location: Shawnee Mission, KS

Conference: Sunflower

Sunflower How to Stream: Watch Here

De Soto High School at Turner High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

Location: Kansas City, KS

Conference: United Kansas

United Kansas How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Miege High School at Blue Valley West High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

Location: Overland Park, KS

Conference: Eastern Kansas

Eastern Kansas How to Stream: Watch Here

Blue Valley Southwest High School at Wyandotte High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

Location: Kansas City, KS

Kansas City, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Blue Valley High School at Doniphan West High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

Location: Highland, KS

Highland, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Saint Thomas Aquinas High School at Blue Valley High School