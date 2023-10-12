Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Johnson County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Johnson County, Kansas this week, we've got the information.
Other Games in Kansas This Week
Johnson County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Shawnee Mission West High School at Olathe Northwest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Olathe, KS
- Conference: Sunflower
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Olathe East High School at Gardner Edgerton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Gardner, KS
- Conference: Sunflower
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shawnee Mission East High School at Shawnee Mission Northwest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Shawnee Mission, KS
- Conference: Sunflower
- How to Stream: Watch Here
De Soto High School at Turner High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- Conference: United Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Miege High School at Blue Valley West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Overland Park, KS
- Conference: Eastern Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blue Valley Southwest High School at Wyandotte High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blue Valley High School at Doniphan West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Highland, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint Thomas Aquinas High School at Blue Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Stilwell, KS
- Conference: Eastern Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
