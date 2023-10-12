The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Johnson County, Kansas this week, we've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kansas This Week

  • Barber County
  • Shawnee County
  • Stafford County

    • Johnson County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Shawnee Mission West High School at Olathe Northwest High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
    • Location: Olathe, KS
    • Conference: Sunflower
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Olathe East High School at Gardner Edgerton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Gardner, KS
    • Conference: Sunflower
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Shawnee Mission East High School at Shawnee Mission Northwest High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Shawnee Mission, KS
    • Conference: Sunflower
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    De Soto High School at Turner High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Kansas City, KS
    • Conference: United Kansas
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bishop Miege High School at Blue Valley West High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Overland Park, KS
    • Conference: Eastern Kansas
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Blue Valley Southwest High School at Wyandotte High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Kansas City, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Blue Valley High School at Doniphan West High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Highland, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saint Thomas Aquinas High School at Blue Valley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Stilwell, KS
    • Conference: Eastern Kansas
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.