The Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) bring a four-game winning streak into a matchup against the Denver Broncos (1-4) on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

In the story below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to live stream this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Broncos

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Chiefs Insights

The Chiefs score 10.6 fewer points per game (25.6) than the Broncos surrender (36.2).

The Chiefs collect 69.6 fewer yards per game (381) than the Broncos allow per matchup (450.6).

This season, Kansas City averages 123 yards per game on the ground, 64.6 fewer than Denver allows per outing (187.6).

This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over eight times, three more than the Broncos' takeaways (5).

Chiefs Home Performance

At home, the Chiefs put up 30.5 points per game and give up 15.5. That's more than they score overall (25.6), but less than they allow (16).

At home, the Chiefs rack up 386 yards per game and give up 285.5. That's more than they gain overall (381), but less than they allow (301.4).

Kansas City's average yards passing at home (264.5) is higher than its overall average (258). And its average yards allowed at home (168.5) is lower than overall (204.2).

The Chiefs rack up 121.5 rushing yards per game at home (1.5 less than their overall average), and give up 117 at home (19.8 more than overall).

At home, the Chiefs convert 53.6% of third downs and allow 33.3% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (51.5%), and less than they allow (35.4%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chiefs Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/24/2023 Chicago W 41-10 FOX 10/1/2023 at New York W 23-20 NBC 10/8/2023 at Minnesota W 27-20 CBS 10/12/2023 Denver - Amazon Prime Video 10/22/2023 Los Angeles - CBS 10/29/2023 at Denver - CBS 11/5/2023 Miami - NFL Network

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.