Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Barber County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Barber County, Kansas? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Barber County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Stafford High School at South Barber High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Kiowa, KS
- Conference: Heart of the Plains
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.