Wednesday's game that pits the Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) against the Atlanta Braves (104-58) at Citizens Bank Park has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Phillies. Game time is at 5:07 PM ET on October 11.

The Phillies will look to Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.46 ERA) against the Braves and Bryce Elder (12-4, 3.81 ERA).

Phillies vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: TBS

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Phillies vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Phillies 6, Braves 5.

Total Prediction for Phillies vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Phillies Performance Insights

The Phillies have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Phillies' last 10 games.

The Phillies have won 65, or 60.7%, of the 107 games they've played as favorites this season.

Philadelphia is 56-31 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.

The Phillies have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Philadelphia is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking eighth with 796 total runs this season.

The Phillies' 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Braves have gone 1-3-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (four of those matchups had a run line set by oddsmakers).

The Braves have been underdogs in eight games this season and have come away with the win five times (62.5%) in those contests.

Atlanta has yet to lose in three games when named as moneyline underdog of +105 or worse.

The Braves have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Atlanta has the most prolific offense in MLB, scoring 5.8 runs per game (947 total runs).

The Braves have pitched to a 4.14 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Phillies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup October 1 @ Mets W 9-1 Matt Strahm vs Jose Butto October 3 Marlins W 4-1 Zack Wheeler vs Jesús Luzardo October 4 Marlins W 7-1 Aaron Nola vs Braxton Garrett October 7 @ Braves W 3-0 Ranger Suárez vs Spencer Strider October 9 @ Braves L 5-4 Zack Wheeler vs Max Fried October 11 Braves - Aaron Nola vs TBA October 12 Braves - TBA vs TBA

Braves Schedule