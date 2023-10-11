The Los Angeles Kings and Colorado Avalanche take the ice in the first game of the season at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, October 11 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.

As teams hit the ice for the beginning of the NHL season, here's who we predict will take home the victory in Wednesday's action.

Avalanche vs. Kings Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projections model for this matchup calls for a final result of Kings 4, Avalanche 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-110)

Kings (-110) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-0.6)

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche put up a record of 15-8-23 in overtime games last season as part of an overall mark of 51-24-7.

Colorado picked up 39 points (17-10-5) in its 32 games decided by one goal.

Across the eight games last season the Avalanche finished with only one goal, they picked up seven points.

Colorado accumulated eight points (3-11-2) when scoring two goals last season.

The Avalanche scored three or more goals in 60 games, earning 99 points from those contests.

Last season Colorado recorded a lone power-play goal in 37 games and registered 49 points, with a record of 23-11-3.

When outshooting its opponent last season, Colorado was 34-13-4 (72 points).

The Avalanche were outshot by their opponents in 34 games last season, going 17-14-3 to register 37 points.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Kings Rank Kings AVG Avalanche AVG Avalanche Rank 10th 3.34 Goals Scored 3.34 10th 16th 3.1 Goals Allowed 2.72 9th 11th 32.4 Shots 33.3 8th 4th 27.9 Shots Allowed 31 14th 4th 25.28% Power Play % 24.52% 6th 24th 75.84% Penalty Kill % 79.03% 17th

Avalanche vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

