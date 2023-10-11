The Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks take the ice at TD Garden on Wednesday, October 11 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

As hockey action continues, get ready for the matchup by checking out which club we predict will pick up the victory in Wednesday's game.

Bruins vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projections model for this game calls for a final tally of Bruins 5, Blackhawks 1.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-350)

Bruins (-350) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-4.9)

Bruins vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins were 65-12-5 overall and 11-7-18 in overtime matchups last season.

Boston was 19-6-4 (42 points) in its 29 games decided by one goal.

In the five games last season the Bruins recorded just one goal, they finished 1-4-0 (two points).

Boston finished 6-3-2 in the 11 games last season when it scored exactly two goals (registering 14 points).

The Bruins scored more than two goals in 72 games (61-6-5, 127 points).

In the 39 games when Boston scored a single power-play goal, it had a 33-3-3 record (69 points).

In the 56 games when it outshot its opponent, Boston was 38-11-7 (83 points).

The Bruins were outshot by their opponent 32 times, and went 29-3-0 (58 points).

Blackhawks Splits and Trends

The Blackhawks had a 8-7-15 record in overtime contests last season, and a 26-49-7 overall record.

Chicago picked up 29 points (12-5-5) in its 22 games decided by one goal.

Last season the Blackhawks scored only one goal in 18 games, and they finished 0-17-1.

When Chicago scored a pair of goals last season, they amassed 10 points (4-12-2 record).

The Blackhawks scored at least three goals in 37 games, earning 48 points from those contests.

Last season Chicago recorded a lone power-play goal in 21 games and registered 14 points, with a record of 5-12-4.

When outshooting its opponent last season, Chicago was 6-10-3 (15 points).

The Blackhawks were outshot by their opponents in 60 games last season, going 20-36-4 to record 44 points.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 2nd 3.67 Goals Scored 2.46 32nd 1st 2.12 Goals Allowed 3.65 28th 9th 33 Shots 27 31st 8th 29.8 Shots Allowed 33.6 28th 12th 22.22% Power Play % 16.38% 28th 1st 87.28% Penalty Kill % 76.19% 22nd

Bruins vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

