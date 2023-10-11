As they get ready to play the Los Angeles Kings (0-0-0) on Wednesday, October 11 at Crypto.com Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche (0-0-0) have three players currently listed on the injury report.

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Artturi Lehkonen LW Out Toe
Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee
Pavel Francouz G Out Groin

Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
- - - -

Avalanche vs. Kings Game Info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Avalanche Season Insights (2022-23)

  • With 274 goals (3.3 per game) last season, the Avalanche had the league's 10th-best offense.
  • Colorado had one of the best defenses in the league, giving up 223 total goals (2.7 per game), ninth in the league.
  • They had the eighth-best goal differential in the league at +51.

Kings Season Insights (2022-23)

  • The Kings scored the 10th-most goals in the NHL last season (274 total, 3.3 per game).
  • Defensively, Los Angeles gave up 254 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th in NHL play.
  • Their goal differential (+20) ranked 14th in the league.

Avalanche vs. Kings Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Kings (-110) Avalanche (-110) 6.5

