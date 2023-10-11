As they get ready to play the Los Angeles Kings (0-0-0) on Wednesday, October 11 at Crypto.com Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche (0-0-0) have three players currently listed on the injury report.

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Artturi Lehkonen LW Out Toe Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee Pavel Francouz G Out Groin

Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury - - - -

Avalanche vs. Kings Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Avalanche Season Insights (2022-23)

With 274 goals (3.3 per game) last season, the Avalanche had the league's 10th-best offense.

Colorado had one of the best defenses in the league, giving up 223 total goals (2.7 per game), ninth in the league.

They had the eighth-best goal differential in the league at +51.

Kings Season Insights (2022-23)

The Kings scored the 10th-most goals in the NHL last season (274 total, 3.3 per game).

Defensively, Los Angeles gave up 254 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th in NHL play.

Their goal differential (+20) ranked 14th in the league.

Avalanche vs. Kings Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Kings (-110) Avalanche (-110) 6.5

