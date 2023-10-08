Chiefs vs. Vikings: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 5
The Kansas City Chiefs (3-1) are 4-point favorites as they aim to continue their three-game winning streak in a contest versus the Minnesota Vikings (1-3) on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The game's over/under has been listed at 52.5 points.
The Chiefs' betting trends and insights can be seen below before you wager on their matchup against Vikings. As the Vikings prepare for this matchup against the Chiefs, check out their recent betting insights and trends.
Chiefs vs. Vikings Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas City Moneyline
|Minnesota Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Chiefs (-4)
|52.5
|-200
|+165
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Chiefs (-4)
|52.5
|-200
|+168
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Kansas City vs. Minnesota Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Info: CBS
Chiefs vs. Vikings Betting Insights
- Kansas City is 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Chiefs have one win ATS (1-2) as a 4-point favorite or greater this season.
- Two of Kansas City's four games with a set total have hit the over (50%).
- Minnesota has but one win versus the spread this season.
- The Vikings don't have a win ATS (0-0-1) as a 4-point underdog or more this season.
- One of Minnesota's four games has gone over the point total.
