The Kansas City Chiefs (3-1) bring a three-game winning streak into a matchup with the Minnesota Vikings (1-3) on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

As the Chiefs prepare for this matchup against the Vikings, take a look at the recent betting trends and insights for both teams.

Chiefs vs. Vikings Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023
  • Time: 4:25 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS
  • City: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium
Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline
Chiefs 3.5 52.5 -190 +155

Chiefs vs. Vikings Betting Records & Stats

Kansas City Chiefs

  • Kansas City's contests this year have an average total of 48.1, 4.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Chiefs have gone 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Chiefs have won 75% of their games as moneyline favorites (3-1).
  • Kansas City is 2-1 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter.

Minnesota Vikings

  • The Vikings and their opponents have scored more than 52.5 combined points once this season.
  • The average total for Minnesota's games this season is 48.1 points, 4.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Vikings have covered the spread once over four games with a set spread.
  • The Vikings lost the only game they've played as the underdog this season.
  • Minnesota has played as an underdog of +155 or more once this season and lost that game.

Chiefs vs. Vikings Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games
Chiefs 25.3 11 15.0 5 48.1 0 4
Vikings 22.5 18 23.8 19 48.1 1 4
Chiefs Betting Splits

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 48.1 50.3 46.0
Implied Team Total AVG 27.5 29.0 26.0
ATS Record 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0
Over/Under Record 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 1-1 2-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Vikings Betting Splits

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 48.1 49.0 47.3
Implied Team Total AVG 25.5 25.0 26.0
ATS Record 1-2-1 0-2-0 1-0-1
Over/Under Record 1-3-0 0-2-0 1-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 0-1 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

