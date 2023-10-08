When the San Francisco 49ers (4-0) and Dallas Cowboys (3-1) play on October 8 at Levi's Stadium, Brock Purdy and Dak Prescott will be under center for their respective teams. Which signal caller has the edge in this bout? Find out below.

49ers vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: Levi's Stadium

Levi's Stadium Location: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California TV: NBC

Brock Purdy vs. Dak Prescott Matchup

Brock Purdy 2023 Stats Dak Prescott 4 Games Played 4 72.3% Completion % 71.3% 1,019 (254.8) Passing Yards (Per Game) 908 (227.0) 5 Touchdowns 4 0 Interceptions 1 24 (6.0) Rushing Yards (Per game) 43 (10.8) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Cowboys Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Cowboys have been lifted by their defense, which ranks first in the NFL with 10.3 points allowed per game. They also rank second in total yards allowed (259.8 per game).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Dallas' D has been on top of its game, with 592 passing yards allowed this year (second-fewest in NFL).

Against the run, the Cowboys have given up 447 rushing yards this season, ranking 16th in the league. In terms of rushing TDs allowed, they rank seventh in the NFL with two.

On defense, Dallas is fourth in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 30.6%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it is fourth (33.3%).

49ers Defensive Stats

