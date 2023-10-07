SoCon teams were in action for two games in the Week 6 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

Week 6 SoCon Results

Samford 31 Wofford 10

Pregame Favorite: Samford (-13)

Samford (-13) Pregame Total: 49.5

Samford Leaders

Passing: Michael Hiers (30-for-42, 239 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Michael Hiers (30-for-42, 239 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Jay Stanton (19 ATT, 104 YDS, 2 TDs)

Jay Stanton (19 ATT, 104 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Chandler Smith (7 TAR, 7 REC, 70 YDS)

Wofford Leaders

Passing: Pauly Seeley V (13-for-32, 114 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Pauly Seeley V (13-for-32, 114 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: J.T. Smith Jr. (7 ATT, 67 YDS)

J.T. Smith Jr. (7 ATT, 67 YDS) Receiving: Rickie Shaw II (4 TAR, 4 REC, 47 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Wofford Samford 251 Total Yards 457 114 Passing Yards 252 137 Rushing Yards 205 1 Turnovers 1

Western Carolina 52 Chattanooga 50

Western Carolina Leaders

Passing: Cole Gonzales (13-for-25, 276 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)

Cole Gonzales (13-for-25, 276 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Desmond Reid (15 ATT, 211 YDS, 2 TDs)

Desmond Reid (15 ATT, 211 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Censere Lee (3 TAR, 3 REC, 87 YDS, 2 TDs)

Chattanooga Leaders

Passing: Chase Artopoeus (29-for-45, 399 YDS, 5 TDs, 2 INTs)

Chase Artopoeus (29-for-45, 399 YDS, 5 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Ailym Ford (21 ATT, 89 YDS, 1 TD)

Ailym Ford (21 ATT, 89 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Jayin Whatley (11 TAR, 11 REC, 231 YDS, 4 TDs)

Team Stat Comparison

Chattanooga Western Carolina 543 Total Yards 551 399 Passing Yards 276 144 Rushing Yards 275 2 Turnovers 0

Next Week's SoCon Games

Furman Paladins at Samford Bulldogs

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Seibert Stadium

Seibert Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

VMI Keydets at Citadel Bulldogs

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Johnson Hagood Stadium

Johnson Hagood Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Wofford Terriers at East Tennessee State Buccaneers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: William B. Greene Jr. Stadium

William B. Greene Jr. Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Chattanooga Mocs at Mercer Bears

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Five Star Stadium

Five Star Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

