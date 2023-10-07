The No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0) host an ACC showdown against the Syracuse Orange (4-1) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Kenan Memorial Stadium.

North Carolina is putting up 35.8 points per game on offense this year (31st in the FBS), and is allowing 22 points per game (47th) on the other side of the ball. Things have been positive for Syracuse on both sides of the ball, as it is posting 38.2 points per game (16th-best) and surrendering only 14.8 points per game (18th-best).

North Carolina vs. Syracuse Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

North Carolina vs. Syracuse Key Statistics

North Carolina Syracuse 464 (83rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 463.4 (25th) 363 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 297.2 (21st) 167.3 (56th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 190.6 (37th) 296.8 (20th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 272.8 (37th) 4 (18th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (81st) 5 (101st) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (9th)

North Carolina Stats Leaders

Drake Maye has thrown for 1,187 yards (296.8 ypg) to lead North Carolina, completing 72.7% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 119 rushing yards on 38 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Omarion Hampton, has carried the ball 73 times for 383 yards (95.8 per game), scoring seven times.

British Brooks has been handed the ball 34 times this year and racked up 140 yards (35 per game) with one touchdown.

J.J. Jones' team-leading 296 yards as a receiver have come on 16 catches (out of 21 targets).

Nate McCollum has grabbed 21 passes while averaging 55 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Kobe Paysour's 19 grabs are good enough for 182 yards and two touchdowns.

Syracuse Stats Leaders

Garrett Shrader has thrown for 1,153 yards on 87-of-137 passing with eight touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 340 yards and six rushing touchdowns.

LeQuint Allen has rushed 75 times for 363 yards, with six touchdowns. He's also tacked on 17 catches for 133 yards and one touchdown.

Damien Alford has hauled in 282 receiving yards on 18 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Donovan Brown has put up a 273-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 19 passes on 28 targets.

Umari Hatcher's 29 targets have resulted in 13 grabs for 225 yards and two touchdowns.

