The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (5-0) face a fellow Big Ten foe when they visit the Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-2) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium.

On defense, Michigan has been a top-25 unit, ranking fourth-best by giving up just 246.2 yards per game. The offense ranks 58th (411.4 yards per game). From an offensive angle, Minnesota is generating 342.2 total yards per contest (103rd-ranked). It ranks 62nd in the FBS on defense (361.4 total yards given up per game).

Michigan vs. Minnesota Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Michigan vs. Minnesota Key Statistics

Michigan Minnesota 411.4 (57th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 342.2 (99th) 246.2 (7th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 361.4 (69th) 184 (40th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 193.2 (33rd) 227.4 (75th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 149 (126th) 5 (27th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (48th) 6 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (15th)

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has recorded 1,071 yards (214.2 ypg) on 83-of-105 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 116 rushing yards (23.2 ypg) on 16 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Blake Corum has 425 rushing yards on 74 carries with nine touchdowns.

Donovan Edwards has been handed the ball 47 times this year and racked up 157 yards (31.4 per game). He's also helped out in the pass game with 12 grabs for 103 yards

Roman Wilson's 326 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 25 times and has collected 19 catches and eight touchdowns.

Cornelius Johnson has hauled in 15 receptions totaling 256 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Colston Loveland has been the target of 19 passes and racked up 15 catches for 181 yards, an average of 36.2 yards per contest.

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis has thrown for 745 yards on 58.7% passing while recording five touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 92 yards with two scores.

Darius Taylor is his team's leading rusher with 87 carries for 532 yards, or 106.4 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well.

Sean Tyler has been given 40 carries and totaled 183 yards.

Daniel Jackson leads his team with 252 receiving yards on 20 catches with four touchdowns.

Corey Crooms has caught 19 passes and compiled 227 receiving yards (45.4 per game).

Lemeke Brockington's five grabs (on nine targets) have netted him 73 yards (14.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

