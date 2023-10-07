LSU vs. Missouri Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 7
Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, October 7, when the Missouri Tigers and LSU Tigers square off at 12:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Tigers. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
LSU vs. Missouri Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Missouri (+5.5)
|Toss Up (64.5)
|Missouri 36, LSU 28
Week 6 Predictions
LSU Betting Info (2023)
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the LSU Tigers a 69.2% chance to win.
- The LSU Tigers have one win against the spread this season.
- LSU has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.
- Every LSU Tigers game has hit the over this season.
- LSU games this season have posted an average total of 58.1, which is 6.4 points fewer than the total for this matchup.
Missouri Betting Info (2023)
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 35.7% chance of a victory for the Missouri Tigers.
- The Missouri Tigers are 3-1-0 ATS this year.
- Three of the Missouri Tigers' four games with a set total have hit the over (75%).
- The average point total for the Missouri this year is 14.2 points lower than this game's over/under.
Tigers vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|LSU
|44.0
|31.0
|53.0
|20.5
|45.0
|34.5
|Missouri
|32.0
|20.8
|29.3
|18.7
|38.0
|21.0
