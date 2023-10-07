Two of the nation's top rushing attacks meet when the UCF Knights (3-2) take college football's third-ranked rushing offense into a matchup with the Kansas Jayhawks (4-1), who have the No. 23 rushing offense, on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The Knights are only 1.5-point favorites. The point total is 64.5 for the game.

UCF ranks 67th in total defense this year (366.8 yards allowed per game), but has been thriving on offense, ranking fifth-best in the FBS with 545.8 total yards per game. In terms of points scored Kansas ranks 46th in the FBS (33.0 points per game), and it is 79th defensively (26.2 points allowed per contest).

Kansas vs. UCF Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS) TV Channel: FOX

UCF vs Kansas Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UCF -1.5 -115 -105 64.5 -115 -105 -120 +100

Kansas Recent Performance

The Jayhawks are struggling right now on both sides of the ball -- gaining 350.7 yards per game in their past three games (-48-worst in college football), and giving up 430.0 per game (-7-worst).

The Jayhawks are 18th-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (27.7 per game) and -34-worst in points conceded (30.3).

Kansas is -48-worst in the country in passing yards per game during its past three games (188.0), and -72-worst in passing yards given up (265.0).

The Jayhawks are accumulating 162.7 rushing yards per game in their past three games (103rd in college football), and conceding 165.0 per game (-29-worst).

The Jayhawks have one win against the spread, and are 1-2 overall, over their past three contests.

In Kansas' past three games, it has gone over the total once.

Kansas Betting Records & Stats

Kansas is 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Jayhawks have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Kansas hase hit the over in two of five games with a set total (40%).

Kansas lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Kansas has played as an underdog of +100 or more once this season and lost that game.

Kansas Stats Leaders

Jalon Daniels has compiled 705 yards (141.0 per game) while completing 74.7% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also rushed for 74 yards .

Devin Neal has run for 439 yards on 65 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground. He's also added 13 catches, totaling 155 yards and one touchdown through the air.

Daniel Hishaw Jr. has piled up 279 yards (on 41 carries) with four touchdowns.

Lawrence Arnold's 251 receiving yards (50.2 yards per game) are a team high. He has 19 receptions on 21 targets.

Luke Grimm has racked up 177 receiving yards (35.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 14 receptions.

Quentin Skinner's 12 catches (on 19 targets) have netted him 173 yards (34.6 ypg).

Jereme Robinson paces the team with 4.5 sacks, and also has 5.0 TFL and 11 tackles.

Kenny Logan Jr., Kansas' top tackler, has 32 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one interception this year.

Kwinton Lassiter leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording five tackles and two passes defended.

