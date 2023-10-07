Based on our computer projection model, the Kansas Jayhawks will beat the UCF Knights when the two teams come together at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS) on Saturday, October 7, which begins at 4:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Kansas vs. UCF Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Kansas (+1.5) Under (64.5) Kansas 32, UCF 27

Week 6 Big 12 Predictions

Kansas Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Jayhawks have a 50.0% chance to win.

The Jayhawks is 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

Kansas is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 1.5 points or more this season.

The Jayhawks have gone over in two of five games with a set total (40%).

The average point total for the Kansas this year is six points lower than this game's over/under.

UCF Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Knights' implied win probability is 54.5%.

The Knights have two wins against the spread this year.

UCF has an ATS record of 2-2 when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

The Knights have seen four of its five games hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 64.5 points, 9.4 higher than the average total in UCF games this season.

Jayhawks vs. Knights 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UCF 37.6 23.2 46.3 18.7 24.5 30 Kansas 33 26.2 40 22.3 22.5 32

