Heading into Week 6 of the college football schedule, let's take a look at our freshly updated power rankings, which dissect how each team in the AAC stacks up against the competition.

AAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Memphis

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 10-1

4-1 | 10-1 Odds to Win AAC: +525

+525 Overall Rank: 38th

38th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 92nd

92nd Last Game: W 35-32 vs Boise State

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

2. SMU

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 8-3

3-2 | 8-3 Odds to Win AAC: +210

+210 Overall Rank: 53rd

53rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 60th

60th Last Game: W 34-16 vs Charlotte

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

3. South Florida

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 8-3

3-2 | 8-3 Odds to Win AAC: +1800

+1800 Overall Rank: 55th

55th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 50th

50th Last Game: W 44-30 vs Navy

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ UAB

@ UAB Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

4. Tulane

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 9-2

4-1 | 9-2 Odds to Win AAC: +210

+210 Overall Rank: 62nd

62nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 113th

113th Last Game: W 35-23 vs UAB

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

5. Tulsa

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 7-4

3-2 | 7-4 Odds to Win AAC: +3500

+3500 Overall Rank: 74th

74th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 39th

39th Last Game: W 48-26 vs Temple

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Florida Atlantic

@ Florida Atlantic Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Rice

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 6-5

3-2 | 6-5 Odds to Win AAC: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 77th

77th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 38th

38th Last Game: W 24-17 vs East Carolina

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: UConn

UConn Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. East Carolina

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 1-10

1-4 | 1-10 Odds to Win AAC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 96th

96th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 10th

10th Last Game: L 24-17 vs Rice

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

8. Navy

Current Record: 1-3 | Projected Record: 4-7

1-3 | 4-7 Odds to Win AAC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 98th

98th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 2nd

2nd Last Game: L 44-30 vs South Florida

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: North Texas

North Texas Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

9. UTSA

Current Record: 1-3 | Projected Record: 5-7

1-3 | 5-7 Odds to Win AAC: +600

+600 Overall Rank: 100th

100th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 69th

69th Last Game: L 45-14 vs Tennessee

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Temple

@ Temple Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Florida Atlantic

Current Record: 1-3 | Projected Record: 3-8

1-3 | 3-8 Odds to Win AAC: +1400

+1400 Overall Rank: 105th

105th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 42nd

42nd Last Game: L 23-17 vs Illinois

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Tulsa

Tulsa Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Charlotte

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 2-9

1-4 | 2-9 Odds to Win AAC: +8000

+8000 Overall Rank: 106th

106th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 29th

29th Last Game: L 34-16 vs SMU

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

12. Temple

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 3-8

2-3 | 3-8 Odds to Win AAC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 112th

112th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 35th

35th Last Game: L 48-26 vs Tulsa

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: UTSA

UTSA Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

13. UAB

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 1-10

1-4 | 1-10 Odds to Win AAC: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 121st

121st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 63rd

63rd Last Game: L 35-23 vs Tulane

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: South Florida

South Florida Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

14. North Texas

Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 1-10

2-2 | 1-10 Odds to Win AAC: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 131st

131st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 131st

131st Last Game: W 45-31 vs Abilene Christian

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Navy

@ Navy Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

