There is high school football competition in Wyandotte County, Kansas this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Wyandotte County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    TBD at JC Harmon High School

    • Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Kansas City, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Bishop Ward High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Kansas City, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Eudora High School at F.L.Schlagle High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Kansas City, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Turner High School at Topeka West High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Topeka, KS
    • Conference: United Kansas
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    De Soto High School at Piper High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Kansas City, KS
    • Conference: United Kansas
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wyandotte High School at Washington High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Kansas City, KS
    • Conference: Kansas City-Atchison
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

