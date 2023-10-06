There is high school football competition in Wyandotte County, Kansas this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kansas This Week

Wyandotte County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

TBD at JC Harmon High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 6

5:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Kansas City, KS

Kansas City, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Bishop Ward High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Kansas City, KS

Kansas City, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Eudora High School at F.L.Schlagle High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Kansas City, KS

Kansas City, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Turner High School at Topeka West High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Topeka, KS

Topeka, KS Conference: United Kansas

United Kansas How to Stream: Watch Here

De Soto High School at Piper High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Kansas City, KS

Kansas City, KS Conference: United Kansas

United Kansas How to Stream: Watch Here

Wyandotte High School at Washington High School