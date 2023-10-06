The college football season rolls on into Week 6, which features five games involving schools from the Big 12. Hoping to see all of the action? We provide details on how to watch in the piece below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big 12 Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Kansas State Wildcats at Oklahoma State Cowboys 7:30 PM ET, Friday, October 6 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas Longhorns 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) UCF Knights at Kansas Jayhawks 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) Texas Tech Red Raiders at Baylor Bears 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo) TCU Horned Frogs at Iowa State Cyclones 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 Fox Sports 2 (Live stream on Fubo)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!