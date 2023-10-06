If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Washington County, Kansas this week, we've got what you need below.

    • Washington County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    Axtell High School at Hanover High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Hanover, KS
    • Conference: Twin Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Washington County High School at Lincoln Jr-Sr High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Lincoln, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Linn High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Linn, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

