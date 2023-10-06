Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Trego County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Trego County, Kansas this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kansas This Week
Trego County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Trego Community High School at Ness City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Ness City, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.