Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sumner County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to watch high school football matchups in Sumner County, Kansas this week? We've got what you need.
Sumner County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
The Independent High School - Wichita at South Haven High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: South Haven, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bluestem High School at Belle Plaine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Belle Plaine, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wellington High School at McPherson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: McPherson, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Argonia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Argonia, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
