Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Smith County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT
High school football competition in Smith County, Kansas is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kansas This Week
Smith County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Smith Center High School at Republic County JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Belleville, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.