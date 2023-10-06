If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Sedgwick County, Kansas, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

    • Sedgwick County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    The Independent High School - Wichita at South Haven High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: South Haven, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Arkansas City High School at Eisenhower High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Goddard, KS
    • Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 2
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Derby High School at Maize High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Maize, KS
    • Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Andover High School at Valley Center High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Valley Center, KS
    • Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 2
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hesston High School at Clearwater High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Clearwater, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Goddard High School at Maize South High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Wichita, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wichita Collegiate School at Andale High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Andale, KS
    • Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wichita South High School at Wichita Northwest High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Wichita, KS
    • Conference: Greater Wichita City
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wichita Heights High School at Wichita Southeast High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Wichita, KS
    • Conference: Greater Wichita City
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hutchinson High School at Campus High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Haysville, KS
    • Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

