Sedgwick County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

The Independent High School - Wichita at South Haven High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

Location: South Haven, KS

How to Stream: Watch Here

Arkansas City High School at Eisenhower High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

Location: Goddard, KS

Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 2

How to Stream: Watch Here

Derby High School at Maize High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

Location: Maize, KS

Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 1

How to Stream: Watch Here

Andover High School at Valley Center High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

Location: Valley Center, KS

Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 2

How to Stream: Watch Here

Hesston High School at Clearwater High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

Location: Clearwater, KS

How to Stream: Watch Here

Goddard High School at Maize South High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

Location: Wichita, KS

How to Stream: Watch Here

Wichita Collegiate School at Andale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

Location: Andale, KS

Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 4

How to Stream: Watch Here

Wichita South High School at Wichita Northwest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

Location: Wichita, KS

Conference: Greater Wichita City

How to Stream: Watch Here

Wichita Heights High School at Wichita Southeast High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

Location: Wichita, KS

Conference: Greater Wichita City

How to Stream: Watch Here

Hutchinson High School at Campus High School