Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Saline County, Kansas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Other Games in Kansas This Week

Saline County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

Clifton Clyde High School at Ell-Saline High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Brookville, KS

Brookville, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Salina Central High School at Andover Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Andover, KS

Andover, KS Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 2

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

Newton High School at Salina South High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Salina, KS

Salina, KS Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 1

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Southeast of Saline Jr Sr High School at Hillsboro High School