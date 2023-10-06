Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Saline County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Saline County, Kansas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Saline County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Clifton Clyde High School at Ell-Saline High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Brookville, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salina Central High School at Andover Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Andover, KS
- Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Newton High School at Salina South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Salina, KS
- Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southeast of Saline Jr Sr High School at Hillsboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Hillsboro, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
