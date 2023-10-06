Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Saline County, Kansas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kansas This Week

  • Reno County
  • Wyandotte County
  • Sedgwick County
  • Shawnee County
  • Rice County
  • Wabaunsee County
  • Douglas County
  • Morris County
  • Marion County
  • Barton County

    • Saline County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    Clifton Clyde High School at Ell-Saline High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Brookville, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Salina Central High School at Andover Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Andover, KS
    • Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 2
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Newton High School at Salina South High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Salina, KS
    • Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Southeast of Saline Jr Sr High School at Hillsboro High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Hillsboro, KS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.