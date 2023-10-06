High school football action in Rush County, Kansas is on the schedule this week, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kansas This Week

  • Washington County
  • Wyandotte County
  • Shawnee County
  • Grant County
  • Ottawa County
  • Jefferson County
  • Clark County
  • Morris County
  • Barton County
  • Atchison County

    • Rush County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

    Otis-Bison High School at Central Plains High School

    • Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Claflin, KS
    • Conference: Central Prairie
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Macksville High School at La Crosse High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: La Crosse, KS
    • Conference: Central Prairie
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.