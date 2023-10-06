Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Reno County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Reno County, Kansas this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available right here.
Reno County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Hutchinson High School at Campus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Haysville, KS
- Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Augusta High School at Buhler High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Buhler, KS
- Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
